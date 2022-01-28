Kim Kardashian isn’t done sharing her vacation pictures.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Friday to share oiled-up pics of herself in a tiny hot pink bikini.

“Still spamming vacay pics 💕,” she captioned the photos.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shoots Down Existence Of Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Kardashian was just in the Caribbean shooting with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pearson for her SKIMS campaign.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To Thierry Mugler: ‘Thank You For The Beauty’

It isn’t clear if the snaps are from her most recent trip to the tropics or from her early January trip to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson.

While Kardashian didn’t share any photos together with Davidson, his shadow did appear in one image as he took beachside photos for his girlfriend.