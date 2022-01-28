Amanda Kloots is looking forward to “being bold” and “taking chances” in 2022.

Global‘s “The Talk” co-host is starting the new year with a positive outlook on life after losing husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 complications in 2020.

“It started at the end of last year, it’s carrying into 2022, just this appreciation of life. Don’t let fears stop you. Don’t say no, say yes,” Kloots told People. “It’s just kind of my motto that I’m trying to live by every day. And it’s really freeing.”

Kloots confirmed last summer that she was dipping her toes back in the dating pool, but now she is ready to dive in.

“Bring it on, I am ready. I would love some love in my life,” she said. “I said it to Nick, not too long ago. ‘Honey, let’s get it together. Let’s do this. I need some loving back in my life.’ I’m looking forward to it.”

Adding, “Not overly putting myself out there just yet. But I hope it comes my way. I love love. I love being in love. I love being in a relationship. So fingers crossed. We’ll see.”

Kloots has recently bonded with “Bachelorette” alum Michael Allio after meeting on Instagram. Allio’s wife died in 2019 after a cancer battle, he is now raising his son James, 4, on his own.

“He’s such a dear friend. We got to be friends through our common misfortune with losing our husband and his wife,” Kloots said.

“In any widow or widower I meet, it’s a club. And the minute you sit down with somebody that can understand exactly what you’re feeling, and why you’re feeling like that, and that pain and trauma, it’s very comforting,” Kloots added. “So it was really nice to hang out with him. He is, for sure, a lifelong friend, especially being from Ohio. We’ve just got each other’s backs.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on Global.