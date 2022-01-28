TV viewers now have a first look at one of the year’s most anticipated new projects, “The Offer”.

Streaming on Paramount+, the 10-episode limited series goes behind the scenes of one of the all-time great cinema classics, “The Godfather”.

“The Offer” is based on the story of Albert S. Ruddy, one of the producers of the iconic gangster movie, who shares his “extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences” in making the film, which included having to deal with actual mafia figures in order to get the movie made.

Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ © 2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

Miles Teller stars as Ruddy, with Matthew Goode playing flamboyant producer Robert Evans.

In addition, Juno Temple stars as Hollywood agent Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as mob boss Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Paramount Pictures head Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as studio executive Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as author Mario Puzo, whose novel was the basis for the movie. Justin Chambers will have a recurring role as “Godfather” star Marlon Brando.

In advance of the series premiere, Paramount+ released a number of first-look photos:

Miles Teller as Al Ruddy in “The Offer” Photo: Miller Mobley/Paramount+ — Miller Mobley/Paramount+

The Offer: Juno Temple as Bettye McCourt in “The Offer” Photo: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola in “The Offer”. Photo: James Minchin/Paramount+

Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo in “The Offer”. Photo: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

Matthew Goode as Robert Evans in “The Offer”. Photo: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

“The Offer” debuts on April 28.