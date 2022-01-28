TV viewers now have a first look at one of the year’s most anticipated new projects, “The Offer”.
Streaming on Paramount+, the 10-episode limited series goes behind the scenes of one of the all-time great cinema classics, “The Godfather”.
“The Offer” is based on the story of Albert S. Ruddy, one of the producers of the iconic gangster movie, who shares his “extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences” in making the film, which included having to deal with actual mafia figures in order to get the movie made.
Miles Teller stars as Ruddy, with Matthew Goode playing flamboyant producer Robert Evans.
In addition, Juno Temple stars as Hollywood agent Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as mob boss Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Paramount Pictures head Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as studio executive Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as author Mario Puzo, whose novel was the basis for the movie. Justin Chambers will have a recurring role as “Godfather” star Marlon Brando.
In advance of the series premiere, Paramount+ released a number of first-look photos:
“The Offer” debuts on April 28.