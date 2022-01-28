Click to share this via email

Willem Dafoe will be making his hosting debut on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live”, and he’ll be joined by musical guest Katy Perry.

Ahead of the big night, Perry took to Twitter to share a sneak peek from her upcoming numbers, which will feature elements from her Las Vegas residency, “Play”.

Writing in the caption, Perry quipped, “hold on to ur W.I.G.”

Perry, unlike Dafoe, is no “SNL” novice; in addition to performing as musical guest in 2010, 2013 and 2017, Perry also hosted in 2011.

On Friday, the “SNL” Twitter account shared a clip from one of her past sketches, as well as a promo in which she, Dafoe and cast member Chris Redd goof around.

life comes at you fast… pic.twitter.com/3n3WKorPul — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2022

It all goes down on the next edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.