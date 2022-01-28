Click to share this via email

Cher is honouring Betty White.

In a sneak peek of NBC’s “Celebrating Betty White”, the iconic singer sang a rendition of “The Golden Girls” theme song “Thank You For Being A Friend”.

White starred on “Golden Girls” from 1985 to 1992.

The special will include clips and never-before-seen footage of White who died on Dec. 31, 2021 at 99.

Her death came weeks before she was set to ring in her 100th birthday.

A lengthy list of celebs will join to honour the actress and animal advocate including Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Valerie Bertinelli, Tracy Morgan and more.

White’s “Hot In Cleveland” co-star Bertinelli previously remembered the star.

“She just oozed kindness,” Bertinelli said of White. “It wasn’t a struggle for her, it was just that’s who she was. She was a kind, kind human being.”

“Celebrating Betty White” airs Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. It will stream on Peacock the following day.