Netflix is ready to get you on the edge of your seat.

On Friday, the streaming platform teased their new Russian spy series “In From The Cold”.

The official synopsis reads, “During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built.”

In From The Cold. Margarita Levieva as Jenny in episode 101 of In From The Cold. Photo: Enrique Baró Ubach/Netflix © 2021 — Photo: Enrique Baró Ubach/Netflix © 2021

Adam Glass (“Supernatural”, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) acts showrunner and executive producer.

“In From The Cold” releases on Netflix On Jan. 28 at 12 a.m. PT.