Chrissy Metz drew from real life experiences while co-writing an episode of “This Is Us”.

Telling this story of her character Kate Pearson and her marriage with Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan), Metz looked at her own past marriage for inspiration on the upcoming episode.

“It’s going to be quite a ride,” Metz told “People (the TV Show!)“. “I mean, obviously, you saw that Kate has now remarried to another man in that season finale of last year. When you get to sort of see how things dissolve and how it unravels, you need to brace yourself because while neither Kate nor Toby are right or wrong, you know, people just sort of grow apart if they don’t grow together.”

“It’s gonna be a doozy and it’s gonna be really difficult to watch cause it’s been difficult to perform. So just brace yourself, folks,” she added.

Metz’s own marriage to screenwriter Martyn Eaden helped her write Kate’s story. Metz and Eaden were married from 2008 to 2015.

“I’ve always wanted to co-write an episode [and] write for TV or film,” she explained “And so for it to be a Kate-centric episode, I really pulled from a previous marriage. My first marriage — not that I’m married now, let me be very clear — [was] to a wonderful human who was an angel, but also we just grew apart. And so there’s a lot of parallels in Kate and Toby as my former relationship goes too.”

Not only did Metz co-write the episode, but Mandy Moore is also directing it.

“[Mandy is] ‘my mom’ and my friend and somebody who I’ve revered for a long time and respect,” Metz said of her on-screen mom. “[She] just has been so fun and she’s so kind and gentle, but also speaks the shorthand of an actor who just wants the best performance.”