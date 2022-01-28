“Cheer” is hitting the road.

The stars from Navarro College’s Netflix documentary are going on tour.

“Cheer Live” will include athletes Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer and coach Monica Aldama in an “electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats.”

“Without the restraints of scorecards, judges and time limits, ‘Cheer Live’ will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first of its kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert,” a press release adds.

The tour will start on June 1 in San Diego and end on July 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Simianer told People that “fans can expect to see something that has never been done before.”

“This tour gives athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent with no limitations or judgment from a score sheet,” she added. “Our plan is to give the audience a rush of emotions as we take cheer to the next level.”

Many of the athletes haven’t performed together for around two years, but they are “excited” to work together again.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.