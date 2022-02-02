Simu Liu will be hosting this year’s Juno Awards.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC jointly announced that the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star is returning to his hometown to host the 2022 Junos broadcast.

Set to be held at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, the Junos will once again celebrate the best Canadian music of the past year.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Simu Liu Says He Manifested ‘Shang-Chi’ Role In 2014 Tweet

“It’s an absolute honour to be hosting the 51st Annual Juno Awards,” said Liu in a statement. “Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown makes the experience even more special to me.”

“We’re thrilled to have Simu Liu joining us as host for this year’s Juno Awards,” aded Allan Reid, president & CEO of CARAS/The Juno Awards. “From ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to ‘Shang-Chi’ to ‘Saturday Night Live, Simu has established himself as a versatile and tremendously talented performer and I can’t wait to see him become a champion for Canadian music live on the Budweiser Stage.”

READ MORE: Simu Liu Talks Being An Awful Accountant, High School Boy Band While Facing The Wings Of Death On ‘Hot Ones’

The 2022 edition of the Juno Awards will take place on Sunday, May 15.