Adonis Graham, 4-year-old son of Drake, is in the spotlight.

On Friday, the Toronto rapper shared an adorable video of himself asking his son, “Do you think you’re going to be bigger than me?”

Adonis though he would be taller, prompting Drake to ask, “When you’re my age, how big are you gonna be?”

Adonis, however, wanted to share his answer in French, not English.

“You want I teach you how to speak en France?” Drake said, with his son demonstrating his French language skills.

After Adonis spoke, Drake asked him to translate what he’d just said.

“I said, ‘When you’re older, you are all broken, and you’re going to turn back into space,'” said Adonis, causing Drake to crack up.

“Is that really what you said or are you making stuff up?” Drake quipped, as father and son laughed together.