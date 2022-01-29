Gwyneth Paltrow is a big fan of Dakota Johnson, who’s dating her ex-husband Chris Martin.

That’s what the Goop founder revealed when she recently participated in an Instagram “As Me Anything” session, and sharing some candid answers to fan questions — even when they became a little personal.

The questions started off innocently enough, such as one fan who asked, “Would you really look over at someone crying at a red light in LA?”

“Yes,” Paltrow replied, “and I will get out of my car and give you a hug.”

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Another questioner wanted to know if she’d ever slept with “Iron Man” co-star Robert Downey Jr.

“That’s a no,” she responded.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

She then fielded a question about her “conscious uncoupling” from her ex-husband, while another asked if she loved the Coldplay frontman’s new girlfriend.

“Very much,” said Paltrow of Johnson.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Check out some of her other answers to some random questions:

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram