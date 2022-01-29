Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is already rich, but the past week has made her a whole lot wealthier.

Thanks to an investment influx of $240 million, reported Bloomberg, Kardashian’s Skims underwear label is now valued at a whopping $3.2 billion, double its valuation nine months ago.

According to Forbes, this means that Kardashian’s stake in the company is now worth $600 million more than it was before, increasing her net worth substantially.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian explained the purpose behind the investment.

“This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become even more of a trusted resource for them,” Kardashian told Bloomberg via email.