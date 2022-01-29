Click to share this via email

The crew of the third hour of NBC’s “Today” has been insulted by “Family Guy” — and they loved it!

On Friday’s show, third-hour co-host Dylan Dreyer cued up a clip from a recent “Family Guy” episode, in which Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) buys wife Lois (Alex Borstein) a “Pedalton” exercise bike for Valentine’s Day. “I thought you’d like it. I saw it on the ‘Today’ show,” Peter tells Lois.

“Second hour with Hoda [Kotb] and Savannah [Guthrie] or third hour with the nonsense people?” Lois asks suspiciously.

“Second hour,” Peter responds, earning his wife’s seal of approval.

“We made ‘Family Guy’! We made ‘Family Guy’!” exclaimed the third hour’s Al Roker.

“It’s your fault,” co-host Sheinelle Jones told him.

“Thank you. I’m very happy,” Roker replied, adding, “We’re the nonsense people!”

Added Dreyer: “This is, like, the highlight of my career.”

Craig Melvin closed out the segment by noting, “At least Peter and Lois are watching.” He then threw to a commercial, quipping, “More nonsense after this.”