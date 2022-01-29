Jared Leto is standing up for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci”.

The 50-year-old actor, who made a jaw-dropping transformation for his role in the film, reacted to the criticism he received, specifically about his performance.

READ MORE: Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway Start A Company And A Movement In ‘WeCrashed’ Trailer

In a recent interview with Screendaily, Leto revealed that he gave everything he had to play Paolo and doesn’t pay attention to the critiques himself.

“I can imagine [the reaction] because it’s a big swing. I don’t look at reviews, I don’t look at critics or read comments, but I tried my very best. Paolo is the best I can do. If you don’t like the work, that’s okay,” he said.

READ MORE: Vanna White Reacts To Jared Leto’s Childhood Crush On Her: ‘You Made My Day!’

“I had a blast playing it, I dug in as deep as I could,” Leto added. “It’s also that thing of if you’re not pissing people off then you’re doing something wrong. As an actor, if you want to put a dent in things you got to break things a bit, and not everyone’s going to understand that. So if that’s happening, then great.”

Earlier this month, Leto revealed on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, that he has an idea for a potential “House of Gucci” prequel starring him and Al Pacino, who plays Paolo’s father, Aldo Gucci.

“‘Just The Two Of Us’ we could call it,” the actor said.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Thinks Zendaya, Tom Holland And Himself As Paolo Gucci Should Host The 2022 Oscars

Speaking of Pacino, Leto said he was “astounded” and “fell to the floor” after not recognizing his son when Leto first appeared as Paolo.

“Having that happen with one of the world’s greatest actors was a beautiful gift. It gave me the faith that, you know, if Al can believe in this guy, then we all can. And it was a boost of confidence early on, and I really just adored working with him,” Leto said.