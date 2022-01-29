Kanye West’s plans to tour Australia may have hit a snag

On Friday, reports emerged that West was getting ready to announce a stadium tour in Australia that will kick off in March.

However, the rapper’s reported anti-vax stance could slam the brakes on the tour.

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a warning to West and anyone else hoping to enter the country without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Morrison said during news conference on Saturday.

“They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently,” Morrison continued.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules,” he added. “Follow the rules — you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”

Morrison’s warning comes weeks after the deportation of anti-vaccine tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was unable to compete in the Australian Open after the government cancelled his visa due to his refusal to get vaccinated.

While West’s vaccination status is unknown, in a 2020 interview with Forbes, he indicated he’d received one vaccination, but also expressed his skepticism about the vaccines.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” he said, repeating anti-vaccine misinformation.

“So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVD is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast,” West added. “They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”