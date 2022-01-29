Drew Barrymore gushed over Tom Holland being the “most incredible person.”

The actress and TV host took a trip down memory lane, recalling the first time they met in 2011, in a heartfelt post shared to her Instagram account on Saturday.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton & Mom Kathy Get Emotional Discussing Abuse At Boarding School During ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Appearance

“I was so captivated by you,” Barrymore wrote in the caption alongside two throwback photos of her and the then-teenage “Spider-Man” star.

“I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!” she explained.

“But! Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest woman [Zendaya] and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a Billy Elliot and [Lip Sync Battle]. And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do! I remember this moment.”

READ MORE: Zendaya Spends The Weekend With Tom Holland And His Family In London

The appreciation post for Holland came shortly after the actress woke up and stumbled across the old photos of her and Holland on a fan page that provides updates about the star, ultimately reminding her of their initial meeting.

“I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now i have record of it too!” she wrote. “I send you and your lady the very best! As always, i am cheering you on!!!!!!”