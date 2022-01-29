“Don’t freak out” but Tisha Campbell almost got kidnapped. The former “Martin” actress opened up about a scary situation she found herself in on Friday.

“Don’t freak out, but I think I almost got snatched up,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram.

Recalling what happened, the star explained how there are no Ubers where she is currently filming, so she had to call a taxi.

“So I get this number, but the truck—van that pulls up looks real sketchy,” Campbell said. “But there’s a guy in the back seat, right? So when he jumps out, the guy is just standing there. I thought he was getting dropped off.”

She continued, stating how the guy strongly urged her to get inside the van. When Campbell refused to get in, the driver got out and began encouraging her as well.

“I look inside the car, it’s f***ed up,” she said. “The rubber is pulled up from the bottom, there’s dirt everywhere, the back seat looked like it was snatched out and snatched out for a f***ing reason.”

As she repeatedly told the two guys, “I’m not getting in the car,” they intimidated her to get in the front seat instead.

“I’m not getting in that f***ing car. F*** y’all. F*** out of here,” Campbell said.

She then approached the lady at the hotel front desk where she was staying and asked, “Who’s the guy that gave me this number?” The receptionist questioned the incident, replying, “Why would he give you this number? This isn’t the normal number.”

Campbell felt it was “important for people to be aware” and warned her followers in her caption to watch out for themselves.

“I need for EVERYONE to be overly conscious of themselves and their loved ones,” she wrote. “As Tonidrivera says it’s SHOPPING SEASON where traffickers try to snatch ppl up!!! If I wasn’t from Newark boyyyyy… If Tony Rivera hadn’t schooled me and my friends on what to look for, S**T would’ve been real different.”

Campbell added, “Also I am thankful to the production for their concern and their understanding…It was a set up fo real.”