Melanie Lynskey clapped back at online body-shaming haters.

The 44-year-old actress has received a lot of criticism lately, since her psychological drama series “Yellowjackets” premiered in November. Having had enough, Lynskey tweeted a quote from author and body positivity advocate, Ashley C. Ford, along with her own message.

“The story of my life since ‘Yellowjackets’ premiered,” Lynskey wrote. “Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’ people… b***h you don’t see me on my Peloton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

Earlier this month, the New Zealand native revealed that a crew member of the “Yellowjackets” production team judged her shape while on set, suggesting she should get a trainer.

Lynskey told People in a 2016 interview how her “different shape” led to eating issues and insecurities.

“I was losing my mind trying to conform to something that was not physically possible for me,” she said. “I was very unwell for a long time. I had eating issues and at a certain point I was like, ‘I’m not going to survive’ — not like I was on death’s door or anything, but I was so unhappy and my hair was falling out.”

Lynskey added, “I was like, ‘I just need to look the way I’m supposed to look’ and have faith that people are going to want to put someone in a film or on a show who looks like this. I did have to truly become comfortable with myself, because you can’t fake it.”