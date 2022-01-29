John David Duggar and his wife Abbie have broken their silence after surviving a plane crash.

In October 2021, the 32-year-old son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar flew a plane with two passengers on board- Abbie and their one-year-old daughter Grace.

Double engine failure disrupted the plane, which saw John David land the aircraft in a Tennessee field. Thankfully, no one was injured but the plane had “substantial” damage.

The plane John David was flying was registered to his company. He works for MEDIC Corps, a nonprofit organization that uses helicopters and other small planes to transport relief staff and supplies to areas impacted by natural disasters.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” the couple told Celebuzz.

“We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”