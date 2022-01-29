Florence Pugh is back with a brand new recipe for her viral Instagram series “Cooking with Flo”.

The actress, 26, returned to the kitchen to whip up some courgetti and apologized to her nearly 7 million Instagram followers for taking an extended hiatus.

“First of all, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long. Life,” Pugh began in Friday’s new episode. “Second of all, I’m so happy to be back. Thirdly, I hope you’ve all been cooking. If you haven’t been, I’m hoping that I can do some inspiring and get you cooking some yummy food this weekend.”

The video saw the “Black Widow” star sharing her recipe for the zucchini noodle dish as she sipped on a glass of white wine. The segment also featured a special appearance by her dog Billie, who was undoubtedly sitting patiently in hopes to get some leftovers.

Photo: Instagram/ FlorencePugh

Pugh began by making a “spicy, fresh, vegetable-y, tomato-y sauce,” followed by peeling the courgette into spaghetti. She stated a safety disclaimer about the peeler after she previously hurt her knuckles using the device.

Photo: Instagram/ FlorencePugh

After mixing the noodles in with the simmering sauce, Pugh revealed the finished product. She made herself a plate and danced around the kitchen while she ate.

Photo: Instagram/ FlorencePugh

During the episode, Pugh revealed, “I’m doing alright, I’m doing OK” and shared her 2022 wishes. “I hope it’s going to be a good, big year. I feel it, I feel it in the energy, in the atmosphere.”

The actress debuted “Cooking with Flo” on her Instagram Story last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic.