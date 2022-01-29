Emma Watkins opened up for the first time since she announced her departure from The Wiggles.

In a new interview with Stellar Magazine, the former Yellow Wiggle, known for her iconic big bows, confessed that she felt awful for her young fans.

READ MORE: Emma Watkins Leaves The Wiggles: ‘The Pandemic Has Given Me Time To Reflect’

“I’m really sorry. I never, ever, ever – ever – want to let down the children,’ Watkins said.

The 32-year-old actress and singer shared that her exit reminded her of the time she booked off in 2018 to undergo surgery for her endometriosis, which saw two performers temporarily take her place.

“I felt terrible and kept thinking, ‘How are we going to do this? But the children still came to the shows, because they love the music. That experience helped me make this decision, because everyone was OK after that,'” she explained.

READ MORE: The Wiggles Cover Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’

Watkins also spoke about her experience as the first woman to join the traditional all-male quartet.

“It took about two or three years to actually have people accept that there was a female among the group; that was a massive deal back then,” she noted.

When Watkins officially joined the group, a few challenges proposed, like how the idea itself “wasn’t really liked” because many Wiggles fans were “territorial about the original group.” She revealed she “could understand” to a certain degree.

READ MORE: The Wiggles Respond After ‘Pappadum’ Song Sparks Online Backlash

However, it didn’t take long for fans’ perspective of Watkins to change. The Yellow Wiggle became an icon and one of the most popular band members.

“So to then see how that changed over the decade, and children coming to the show dressed in beautiful Emma costumes, or wearing bows… it’s powerful,” she told the publication.

Watkins made the shocking announcement that she was quitting The Wiggles in October to focus on her education instead.