The second part of A&E’s two-night docuseries saw Janet Jackson looking back on the most infamous moment in her career, the breast-baring Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004.

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop,” she said in the doc, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends,” Jackson continued. “We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

A&E’s “Janet Jackson” also examines how Jackson claims to have been blacklisted due to the scandal, including an FCC investigation (an attempt to fine CBS $550,000 was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court) and Jackson stating she was “disinvited” from the Grammy Awards. In addition, a news clip from the time reports that VH1 and MTV refused to play videos from her hew album (both MTV and VH1, at the time, were under the same corporate umbrella as CBS, which broadcast the Super Bowl that year).

In the docuseries, Jackson is seen responding to a request from Timberlake’s team that she reunite with him for his 2018 Super Bowl performance. “When I think about it, would it be nice to be able to perform? Yes,” Jackson said. “Our family, we love entertaining. But on the flip side of it, it’s stretching out the past, reliving something that happened over 10 years ago.”