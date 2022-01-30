Willem Dafoe made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend, and referenced launching his acting career in NYC during his monologue.

“It’s good to be back home in New York. This is where I started. I moved here when I was 21, had no money and rented an apartment on 10th and Avenue A for 200 bucks a month,” he said. “And that’s where I learned how to act. For example, I had to act like I enjoyed having a bathtub in my kitchen.”

He also addressed criticism about his “over the top” acting style.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Peyton Manning Joins Weekend Update To Talk ‘Emily In Paris’ (And Also Tom Brady)

“I can’t help that I have an expressive face. I can’t control it. I don’t think about controlling it. I’m not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino,” Dafoe joked.

“Maybe that’s why people come up to me and say, ‘You know what role you’d be perfect for? The Joker.’ It’s always nice to hear that you got the vibe of a sociopath,” he added.

Willem Dafoe’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/DG5U2eQhK8 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

Dafoe also showcased his funnier side in several sketches, including playing a deranged version of Maurice, father of Belle (played by Chloe Fineman) in a “Beauty and the Beast” sketch.

In another sketch he played a guy named Chet Filmore who attends his building’s tenant meeting, reminding everyone that he “bought the top three floors of this building in 1971 for $11 and I’ve been a pain in the a** ever since.”

Dafoe also played the author of a self-help book who appears on morning show in a sketch loaded with double entendres.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.