Lin-Manuel Miranda made a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show”, which led to an embarrassing moment while playing a musical game with host Jimmy Fallon.

In the bit, the two compete in a special Disney version of “One Second Songs”, in which they hear a one-second snippet of a song from a Disney movie and then must identify it.

Miranda got off to a strong showing, correctly guessing “You’re Welcome” from “Moana” — a song that he actually co-wrote.

For his second clue, the unmistakable voice of Julie Andrews is heard singing the lyrics “…go down,” which he correctly identified as “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins”.

Miranda’s third clue, however, proved to be both a challenge and a bit mortifying when the clue was a tough-to-identify instrumental bit. “Stumped!” he admitted.

Fallon attempted to steal, but was just as clueless about the song’s identity.

Finally, the song was played, with Miranda slapping his palm on his forehead after just a few bars, recognizing the “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — which he wrote. “My own song,” he muttered, as Fallon got up from his desk in a fit of laughter.