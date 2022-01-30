Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

U2 are remembering the thirteen unarmed people who were killed by British soldiers on “Bloody Sunday”.

The Irish rockers took to Instagram to share an acoustic version of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” on Jan. 30.

READ MORE: Bono Explains Inspiration For New U2 Track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, Teases Recording Session In ‘The Next Few Weeks’

“30 January 2022 – With love, Bono & Edge,” they wrote in the caption.

Archival footage plays throughout the poignant video.

READ MORE: Bono Turns Off The Radio When A U2 Song Comes On Because His Voice Makes Him ‘Cringe’

U2 first released the track in 1983.

Bloody Sunday is widely regarded as one of the darkest incidents of the Northern Ireland Troubles.