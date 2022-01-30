While fans of Neil Young can no longer hear the Canadian rock legend’s music via Spotify, reports that Barry Manilow’s music was similarly being removed are apparently not true.

Young sent shockwaves through the music industry earlier this week when he issued a statement demanding Spotify pull all his music from the streaming service, in protest over the vaccine misinformation within Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, which streams exclusively on Spotify after striking at $100-million deal with the former “Fear Factor” host last year.

Manilow, however, is insisting he’s not following Young’s lead.

“I recently heard a rumour about me and Spotify,” the singer of such 1970s hits as “Copacabana (At the Copa)” and “Mandy” said in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me,” added Manilow.

In addition to Young, other artists who have removed their music from Spotify include Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.