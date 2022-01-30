Lily Collins is wishing her famous dad a happy birthday.

The “Emily in Paris” star took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 30 to celebrate Phil Collins’ 71st turn around the sun.

“Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most,” wrote Lily, while sharing an adorable throwback snap featuring her and her dad together.

“We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you,” she continued.

“Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again.”

Lily, 32, is the only child of the British rocker his second wife Jill Tavelman, though the actress has four siblings through other past relationships of her father’s.