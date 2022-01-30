Kristen Bell’s new Netflix show features some raunchy scenes.

In episode five of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”, Bell’s character, Anna, has passionate sex with with Rex, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

A Twitter user named Eric tweeted about his awkward experience watching the scene with his mom and girlfriend.

“Just watched kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room,” he wrote.

Bell, who clearly found the story hilarious, replied, “Hahahahaha sorry dude.”

“You need to apologize to my mom right now,” joked Eric in response.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” hit Netflix on Jan. 28.

“For heartbroken Anna (Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her,” the description reads. “But when a handsome neighbour (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”