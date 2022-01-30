Tom Cruise is once again feeling the need for speed.

Cruise is featured in a new promo for Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, featuring the actor’s narration and some footage from his upcoming sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

“America’s game,” says Cruise as he appears within a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. “A sport that rewards hard work, sacrifice, dedication and skill. A sport that challenges you to always get better — to never settle for second place.”

Cruise is then seen in a scene from the movie, smiling giddily while zooming at top speed on a motorcycle.

“Because America doesn’t root for the timid or the scared, or those who back away from the challenge,” Cruise’s narration continues, accompanied by footage of his character piloting a fighter jet.

“We root for the bold, the brave, the risk-takers who have pushed the very limits to succeed,” Cruise adds. “Because after all, life is more fun when it comes with a little action.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is scheduled for release on May 27.