Beauty pageant winner, TV correspondent and activist Cheslie Kryst has died. She was 30.

The NYPD confirmed the news of Kryst’s death to ET on Sunday, stating, “Today at 7:13am, NYPD responded to a 911 call at 350 West 42nd Street. Upon arrival they found a 30-year-old female laying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived and pronounced the female dead on scene.”

NYPD confirmed that the woman was Kryst, and stated that their “preliminary investigation shows that the woman jumped from a high floor in the building.”

The New York Post — who was the first to report the news — reports Kryst died after falling from the 29th floor terrace of her New York City apartment building. Kryst reportedly lived on the 9th floor of the building.