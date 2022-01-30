Click to share this via email

Jeff Ross is remembering his longtime friend Bob Saget.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring the late “Full House” star, who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 9.

“This weekend try to tell someone you love that you love them,” he wrote in his caption. “A little bit goes a long way.”

Ross also revealed that the night after the funeral, Saget’s friends threw him an “impromptu punk rock shiva” in the small room above The Comedy Store in Hollywood.

“We laughed and cried for four hours,” he added.