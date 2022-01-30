Congratulations to Vanessa Villela!

The “Selling Sunset” star is engaged after her partner, Tom Fraud, got down on one knee at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Villela took to Instagram to share a video of the romantic moment.

“Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS,” wrote the 44-year-old reality star.

“One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart.”

She added. “Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy.”

In comments beneath the post, Fraud replied, “I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART & SOUL!!! You are the most amazing human I have ever met! its incredible how much we are the same person! My Twin Flame! The love of my life!”

Villela starred in several telenovelas before joining the cast of the “Selling Sunset” for season 4.