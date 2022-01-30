Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have no secrets in their marriage

While appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, airing Monday, Jan. 31, Bell reveals that her and Shepard discuss their crushes with each other.

“If you don’t have a lot of crushes you are lying,” says Bell. “He has a lot of crushes too. We’re just now, I guess, one of the only couples who talk about our crushes with each other. Some people think it’s weird but there’s a trust factor.”

The “Frozen” star added, “I love him but I’m married, I’m not dead. Other people are attractive.”

Bell also chatted about her new Netflix series “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”.

For heartbroken Anna (Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her,” the description reads. “But when a handsome neighbour (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”