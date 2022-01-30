Click to share this via email

Bad Bunny and Brock Lesnar went head to head at WWE’s Royal Rumble.

The musician was the 27th person to get into the ring out of a total of 30 wrestlers.

Bad Bunny managed to eliminate Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before facing Brock Lesnar, who didn’t have much trouble throwing him over the ropes.

The event took place in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Bad Bunny also took part in the 2021 Royal Rumble. The artist’s track “Booker T” is about the six-time world champion professional wrestler.