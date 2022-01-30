Farrah Abraham is opening up about her recent arrest for alleged assault.

The “Teen Mom” star was detained outside a nightclub under a citizen’s arrest after allegedly slapping a security guard following an earlier incident with another reveler.

Abraham, who is due in court in May in relation to the altercation, has said that she was the one who was attacked.

In a video posted by TMZ, the 30-year-old said that she lost function of the upper right side of her body as a result of being “attacked and illegally cuffed to some guy”.

“I’m trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week,” she said. “It’s just sad, like, losing function. I’m going to cry. I’m so sorry.”

Abraham told fans that she’s been “working so hard on myself this past two weeks since the incident.”

“It’s just really hard,” she added. “I was supposed to travel and do comedy this year. It’s just like, I’m scared of people right now.”