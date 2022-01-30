Click to share this via email

Blake Shelton was joined by a very special guest during one of his his latest concerts.

The singer welcomed 6-year-old Wyatt McKee onto the stage to help him perform “God’s Country”.

Blake Shelton singing "God's Country" with Wyatt ❤️❤️❤️

1/29/2022 🎥: Harley McKee pic.twitter.com/iTxvb3zoX0 — B ♡ G (@iloveBlakexGwen) January 30, 2022

McKee is currently waiting on a heart transplant after being born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

A video from the concert shows the young fan singing every word of the song as he shares the mic with the country music superstar.

At the end of the song, Shelton gives the youngster a big hug before he rejoins his proud parents in the audience.