Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly in the hospital but will be all right.

On Sunday, the reality star was riding a horse at the Paddock in Los Angeles when the animal reportedly got spooked and threw her off, breaking her leg, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: Kelly Dodd Clears Up Unpaid Bill Dispute With Lisa Vanderpump

Eyewitnesses described seeing Vanderpump thrown forward over the horse’s head and landing on her back.

The restaurateur suffered bruising on her back. She was taken to hospital with her leg broken in two places just above her ankle.

READ MORE: Kyle Richards Shuts Down Lisa Vanderpump’s Accusations With An Amazing Lisa Vanderpump Impression

She is set to undergo surgery; sources told TMZ that she will recover.

The outlet also reported that Vanderpump is no stranger to the horse that bucked her, and that she has been riding it for six years.

ET has reached out to her rep for comment.