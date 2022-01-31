Brandy stunned football fans with an extraordinary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

On Sunday, the singer opened the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, between Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers with a performance of the American national anthem.

The crowd in the stadium cheered Brandy’s performance, and on social media, fans shared the moment, including Kelly Rowland and Snoop Dogg.

But Brandy’s vocals weren’t the only thing fans noticed about the performance, with many noting that her red, white, and black Prada tracksuit appeared to channel Whitney Houston’s look at the Super Bowl in 1991.

One thing about Brandy, she’s gonna always find a way to pay homage to Whitney Houston 😍😍👏👏 #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/MaLNyvFYcs — Lebang Moloi (@lebang_moloi) January 31, 2022

Brandy and her ode to Whitney Houston with this jumpsuit is literally giving me the chills 🥺😭 — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) January 30, 2022

If my girl Brandy don’t do anything else, she’s going to pay tribute to her idol one way or another. pic.twitter.com/wgrJVcTP0A — B-Radio 🎧 (@brianthony) January 30, 2022

In an interview with People in 2020, Brandy talked about her longtime admiration for the late Houston, with whom she worked on the 1997 movie musical “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”.

“My childhood dreams were to be a singer, touch as many people as I could and to meet Whitney Houston, just meet her,” she said. “So to meet her, hang out with her and sing with her. it was unbelievable. For her to cast me in such a role, the first Black princess, I don’t know the words to really describe what that feels like.”