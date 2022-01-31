And just like that… the latest chapter is coming to an end.

HBO has shared a new trailer for the season finale of the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…”, with Carrie still strongly feeling Mr. Big’s presence.

“Next to my very best shoes,” she says when asked where Big’s remains are. “I need to think more about where John might want to be.”

In another moment, staring at a light, Carrie says, “If you’re trying to reach me, blink.”

Later, she actually does see the light flicker on, and tells Miranda and Charlotte, “I know where he wants to be.”

It has been reported that while Chris Noth was set to appear as Mr. Big in the season finale, his scenes were cut following the emergence of multiple allegations of sexual assault in recent weeks.

“I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show,” Cynthia Nixon told ET last week.

The trailer also features a bat mitzvah for Charlotte’s daughter, and a big new step for Miranda in her relationship with Che.

The “And Just Like That…” finale premieres Sunday, Feb. 6.