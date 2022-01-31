Click to share this via email

John Mulaney is cementing his spot in “SNL” history.

The comedian shared the news that he will host Global’s “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 26, accompanied by musical guests LCD Soundsystem.

And just like that… pic.twitter.com/PdnoBvYxS3 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 30, 2022

With the upcoming gig, Mulaney will join the so-called Five-Timers Club, becoming the 24th person to host “SNL” at least five times.

Other stars in the club include Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, John Goodman, Tina Fey, and more.

Mulaney most recently hosted the show in October 2020. Before his first hosting gig in 2018, the comedian had been a writer for “SNL” from 2008 to 2012.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.