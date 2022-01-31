When it comes to morbid confessions of love, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the king and queen. After declaring “I want your skull” during a trip to Disneyland back in October, Travis took things a step further over the weekend.

Sharing a snap of himself passionately kissing his fiancée, Travis captioned the post, “I Would Die 4 U.”

Naturally, Kourt returned the affection, commenting on the post, “You, I would die for you.”

Kourtney also shared blurry late night photos of herself behind the wheel with Travis in the passenger seat, captioning the images, “Daddy had a Buick and Mama loved to ride.”

The pair first got together romantically in January 2021 and got engaged last October, but they’ve been friends and neighbors for years.

Showing some of their shared history, Kourtney posted two throwback pics from June 2018 of herself seemingly backstage at a concert that featured Travis in the background.

The Blink-182 drummer commented on the pics, “Soulmates 🧡.”

A source recently told ET that the couple is planning their “intimate and special” wedding.

“Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive,” the source said. “They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates.”

