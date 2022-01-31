Click to share this via email

The costumes are as wild as ever.

On Sunday night, during the NFL’s NFC Championship game, Fox ran a trailer that debuted the new costumes from “The Masked Singer” season 7.

“There’s a call going out to celebrities far and wide,” a voice-over announcer says in trailer. “A signal to come together for the most epic competition of all time.”

The trailer also promises “a legendary battle between the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly,” revealing the new group names for the mysterious celebrity competitors.

Among the costumes are a frog king, an ogre, an astronaut, a gladiator, and a stylish lemur.

“The Masked Singer” season 7 premieres March 9.