The Riddler literally crashes a funeral in an extended clip from “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson.

In the lengthy new look at the film, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne identifies with a young boy at a funeral before an SUV crashes into the funeral. With the shadowy Riddler (Paul Dano) making a backlit appearance, the driver of the vehicle emerges to show he’s Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) and he has a bomb strapped to him.

It’s just a regular amount of chaos and confusion in Gotham as Police Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and his team must figure out the puzzle the Riddler has put before them.

Co-starring Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, and Andy Serkis, “The Batman” arrives in theatres on March 4.