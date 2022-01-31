"The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window"

Fans of classic thrillers got a huge surprise in the finale of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf, and Hugh Davidson talked about the parody series, its wild finale and the cameo that had fans talking.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

At the end of the finale, having survived an attack, Kristen Bell’s character Anna is seated on a plane on her way to New York when she finds herself seated next to none other than Glenn Close.

“Well, we definitely knew we wanted — in our fantasy — an actress who had starred in movies like this, sort of the OG of them all. It is Glenn,” Ramras said. “Never in a million years would we think we’d be able to get her, so I don’t know what Netflix had to do, but before I knew it, I was on the phone with her and telling her an elevator pitch of what this was. I was just talking and talking and she was listening. And I kept thinking, Oh, God, what is she thinking?”

“And Larry and I were standing next to Rachel, just in shock that Rachel was on the phone with Glenn Close,” Davidson added.

“The fact that I was saying things like ‘Glenn’ — that’s not a word that I ever say,” Ramras continued. “And then all she said was, ‘I want gloves, and I want to wear something fabulous.'”

Davidson said, “And Rachel said, ‘Okay!'”

“She obviously has a great sense of humour,” Ramras said of Close. “She was such a team player, and she seemed to have a lot of fun that day. It was a really quick couple of hours of shooting. And I also think a lot of people in this town will do anything for Kristen Bell, so I give her a lot of credit, too. I bet she’s a fun one to work with. And, by the way, that was a vegan leather suit [Close wore], and Glenn kept it, which makes me even happier.”

In the closing scene, Anna falls asleep and when she wakes up, Close’s character is gone. When she goes to the bathroom, Anna finds Close dead, but then when she alerts a flight attendant, the bathroom is empty and the attendant claims there was never anyone seated next to her.

But as she goes back to her seat, Anna discovers Close’s compact mirror, ending the limited series on a cliffhanger.

“Rachel, Larry, and I spent a good two or three days figuring out what could potentially be season 2, but we did it sort of as a joke and just to make sure we knew what the hell was going on, but we’ll see,” Davidson said.

Asked if a second season is possible, Ramras added, “It could. We’ll see if people like this first one.”