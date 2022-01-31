Eva Longoria begins each day jumping for joy.

The actress and producer is on the cover of the March issue of Women’s Health, in which she says trampoline exercising has shaken up her fitness routine during the pandemic.

“It makes me present,” Longoria, 46, shares. “You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

“Ironically, bouncing on this trampoline is low impact, so you get a sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees,” she says of her daily routine.

Rebounding, the technical term for trampoline workouts, is just part of her overall fitness regimen, which involves at least one hour of exercising every day.

“I really work out for my mental health,” she says. “If I have to wake up early and take a flight, when I land, I’ll go for a walk because I didn’t get to work out. Even if it’s just stretching, I need to do something.”

Typically, the actress bounces for 30 to 45 minutes a day and then rounds out her workout with strength training, typically with a fitness trainer.

“I do very heavy weights,” Longoria adds. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl.”

Eva Longoria- Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health

Spending time working out isn’t the only thing the actress does for her well-being. She also finds cooking “therapeutic” and adding more plant-based foods to her diet.

“I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land—when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months,” she explains. “It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from: It comes from the ground. Beans are a big source of protein for us. I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice.”

But Longoria still has a soft spot for snacks: “Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips—that’s my jam.”