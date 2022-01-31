Click to share this via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet sent Monday morning, Trudeau said he is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely for the week. Trudeau had said on Jan. 27 that he was isolating after being notified of an exposure. The Canadian Press later reported one of his children had tested positive.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

Trudeau is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster dose on Jan. 4, 2022.

He has said previously that he would inform Canadians if he ever tested positive for the virus.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

