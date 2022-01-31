One of the biggest video games of all time is about to become one of TV’s most epic series.

This weekend, during the NFL’s AFC Championship Game, Paramount+ debut a new full-length trailer for the upcoming “Halo” series.

READ MORE: ‘Space Force’ Soars In Season 2 Trailer

Pablo Schreiber stars in the show as the iconic Master Chief, a Spartan fighting in a 26th-century war between humanity and the aliens known as the Covenant.

Master Chief is described as “enhanced and trained for one purpose: to win this war” by Natascha McElhone’s Dr. Halsey in the trailer.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Unveils His New Armoured Tesla Cybertruck — Then It Breaks

Set to a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”, the trailer features a number of big Easter eggs for fans of the video game franchise, including the weapons, Warthogs, and more.

Plus, Jen Taylor returns as Cortana.

“Halo” premieres March 24.