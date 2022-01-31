Jazz saxophonist and legend Kenny G plays a part in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial.

The musician has revived Busch Light’s classic 1979 ‘Head for the Mountains’ jingle, which will be a part of a 30-second ad spot scheduled to appear on local TV stations.

The 40-year-old spot featured the lyrics “It’s cold and it’s smooth, and it’s waiting for you.” These lyrics gained in popularity and boasted tremendous staying power. Adding more value to it, Kenny G hits the perfect note making it “so smooth.”

Buschhhhh! Hear that? It’s the voice of the mountains! Look for them to start singing during the Super Bowl when you crack open a cold Busch Light #HeadForTheMountains pic.twitter.com/N4zPlYF1L9 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) January 31, 2022

“We can’t wait for Busch Light fans to see their favourite beer show up on one of the biggest days in sports,” said Daniel Blake, group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release.

In a recent interview, Kenny G drew a comparison: “Busch Light is about smoothness and refreshment, and if you’re familiar with my work, it should be pretty clear why this partnership works so beautifully.”

He revealed that he spent long hours on the instrumental smooth-jazz update of the Busch jingle.

“It’s just a few seconds of a riff that I play but to come up with the notes, it was challenging,” he said.

The musician concluded by expressing his excitement for fans to hear his sax and hopes they can enjoy the spot with a cold Busch Light in hand on game day slated to air February 13 on NBC.