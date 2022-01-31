Leatherface is back and he doesn’t care about getting cancelled on social media.

“Try anything and you’re cancelled, bro,” comes a warning from a soon-to-be-massacred young man livestreaming the return of Leatherface, the iconic, cannibalistic killer from 1974’s “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”.

Netflix’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, a direct sequel to the 1974 original film by Tobe Hooper, picks up nearly 50 years after the traumatic and gory events of the first film. After spending decades in hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town, according to the film’s official logline. The friends’ dream of starting an idealistic new business venture in rural Texas becomes a nightmare when they accidentally disrupt Leatherface. But the youths have someone in their corner for their fight against Leatherface: Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre is hell-bent on revenge.

READ MORE: First Look At Kid Cudi, Mia Goth & More In New ’70s-Style Horror Flick ‘X’

“It’s basically the same character, who is still alive, [from the original film],” co-writer Fede Alvarez tells EW of his version of Leatherface. “Our take on it was this guy probably disappeared after everything he’s done. You know, how do you catch a guy who has a mask? Once he removes the mask and runs away, it’s very easy for him to hide somewhere. This story will pick it up many, many years after the original story. He’s been in hiding for a long, long time, trying to be a good person. These people arriving in this town are going to awaken the giant.”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” arrives on Netflix on February 18.