More than 40 years after “Grease” first hit the big screen, the classic musical is getting a prequel series.

On Monday, Paramount+ plus announced the start of principal photography on “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” in Vancouver.

The streamer also accounted the cast of the series, which will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Created Annabel Oakes and directed by Alethea Jones, the 10-episode series will be set four years before the events of the original film, which took place in 1954.

“Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” the official description reads.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios & Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like RISE OF THE PINK LADIES, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is set to debut later this year.